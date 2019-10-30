Short Interest in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Decreases By 64.6%

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:TOT opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Total by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Total by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Total by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

