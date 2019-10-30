Short Interest in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Rises By 32.3%

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,150,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,804,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,666,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 651,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.