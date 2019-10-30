Short Interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Rises By 20.2%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Compass Point set a $25.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 531,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 51.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 50.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 1,191,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

