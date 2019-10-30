Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Decreases By 20.3%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Riverview Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 6,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18. Riverview Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, COO Ginger G. Kunkel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Fulk bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $162,000 over the last three months. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVE. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

