Short Interest in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expands By 27.1%

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 726,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,696. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4,093.25 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $15,853,652.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at $40,722,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 78.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

