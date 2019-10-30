Short Interest in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expands By 22.5%

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

APTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

APTS has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

