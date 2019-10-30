Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Grows By 13.4%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,931,000 after buying an additional 565,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

