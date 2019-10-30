Short Interest in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Declines By 16.8%

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

PUB stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $35,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,694. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.