Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Decreases By 18.5%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 198,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on One Stop Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In related news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $108,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.