Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Rises By 9.1%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 962,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 270,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $576.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.77. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 473,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,946,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 135,354 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 255.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

