Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Grows By 70.0%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

