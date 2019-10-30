Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Increases By 46.1%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the September 15th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 4,521,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,806. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 164,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 120,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,081,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 288,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,674 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

