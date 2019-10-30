Short Interest in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Decreases By 12.4%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 40,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,805. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 44.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $74,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.