Short Interest in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Declines By 43.3%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HJLI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5,250.79% and a negative return on equity of 207.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

