Short Interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Expands By 9.0%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

GSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

