Short Interest in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Drops By 21.7%

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 185.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $886,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.63. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

