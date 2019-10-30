Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Expands By 2,600.0%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

