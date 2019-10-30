Short Interest in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rises By 13.1%

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.32. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $123.94 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $638.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

