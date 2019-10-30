Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expands By 52.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,803. Cutera has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $436.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CUTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.