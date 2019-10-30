Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expands By 52.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,803. Cutera has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $436.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,122,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 12.0% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 331,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

