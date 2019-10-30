Short Interest in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Grows By 29.1%

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CSGP stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.04. The company had a trading volume of 507,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,361. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.30.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

