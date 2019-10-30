Short Interest in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Grows By 29.9%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.89.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

