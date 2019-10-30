Short Interest in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Declines By 48.4%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:CHA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 47,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 48.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.