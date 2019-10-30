Short Interest in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Increases By 41.8%

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 520,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CBPO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,782. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

