Short Interest in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Drops By 12.1%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melvin Flanigan acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,087,330 shares of company stock worth $8,529,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 217,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,162. The firm has a market cap of $880.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.