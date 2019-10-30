Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Decreases By 15.4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

