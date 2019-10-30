Short Interest in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Increases By 37.9%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 242,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATOM shares. ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Atomera by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,229. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

