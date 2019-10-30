Short Interest in Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Rises By 11.2%

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AINC shares. TheStreet cut Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Ashford and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Ashford has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $71.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $441,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc sold 393,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $11,792,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ashford by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ashford by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

