Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expands By 15.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $45.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

