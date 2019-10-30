Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Grows By 17.9%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James S. Scibetta acquired 22,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,871 shares of company stock worth $121,453. Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 1,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 119.15% and a negative return on equity of 8,682.29%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQST. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

