Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expands By 16.7%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,631.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

