Short Interest in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Decreases By 21.0%

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.34. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

