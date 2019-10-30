Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Grows By 194.8%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.