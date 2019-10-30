Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Expands By 77.8%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

