Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Decreases By 16.7%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AXAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 1,376,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,152 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.00.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

