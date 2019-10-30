Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.92. 1,319,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.86. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -512.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $409.61.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.