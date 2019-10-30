Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 16.0% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $312.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -512.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.86. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $409.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.82 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.