Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Visa by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

