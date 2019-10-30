Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index makes up approximately 1.7% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 11,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,685. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

