Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $103,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,506. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $173.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,003 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

