Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 908,014 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41.

