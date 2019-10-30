Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,964 Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 9,593,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

