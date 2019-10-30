Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after purchasing an additional 199,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 3,370,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,557. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.