Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 255.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.58. 1,935,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

