Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,256. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

