Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHLX opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

