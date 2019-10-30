Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $292,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 858.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

