Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMI remained flat at $$11.28 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

