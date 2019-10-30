Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.