Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 276,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

