Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 2,436,910 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

